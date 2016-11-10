A sign that marks the Macy's store is seen at the Herald Square location in New York, U.S., May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Macy's Inc (M.N) said it formed a partnership with Brookfield Asset Management to look at ways it can cash in on the value of its real estate and raised its full-year sales guidance, helping to send its shares up 3 percent in premarket trading.

The department store operator said on Thursday that Brookfield Asset Management would have exclusive rights to create a "pre-development plan" for about 50 Macy's real estate assets, including owned and leased stores and associated land.

The partnership is the latest move by Macy's to squeeze more value from it real estate.

The company, under pressure from activist investor Starboard Value LP to monetize its real estate, has already said it is exploring options for its flagship stores, including its famous Herald Square store in New York.

It has also said it plans to close about 100 stores across the country.

Macy's said on Thursday it had signed a contract to sell its Union Square Men's store in San Francisco for $250 million, and its downtown Portland, Oregon store for $54 million.

The deal with Brookfield is for up to two years, the company said.

Net income attributable to Macy's fell to $17 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $118 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding non-cash retirement plan settlement charges of $62 million, or 12 cents per share, Macy's earned 17 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell 4.2 percent to $5.63 billion, in line with market estimates.

Same-store sales on an owned plus licensed basis fell 2.7 percent in the quarter, less than the 3.4 percent fall analysts on average had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.

Macy's said it expected full-year 2016 comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decrease by 2.5-3.0 percent, an improvement from its previous forecast of 3-4 percent.

Up to Wednesday's close of $38.38, Macy's shares had risen 9.7 percent this year.

Shares of rival Kohl's, which posted a better-than-expected profit, were up 7 percent in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)