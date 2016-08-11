FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

Nordstrom comparable sales falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Nordstrom store is seen at a mall in a Denver suburb May 16, 2008.Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Department store operator Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable store sales, helped by higher sales during its anniversary sale and at its off-price Rack business.

Nordstrom shares were up nearly 12 percent in extended trading. They closed up 7.5 percent in regular trading on Thursday after strong results from Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Corp (KSS.N).

Nordstrom's sales at stores open at least a year fell 1.2 percent, falling for the second straight quarter. But that was better than the 2.6 percent drop expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income fell to $117 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from $211 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
