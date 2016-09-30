FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Depomed wins Nucynta patent dispute; may spur sale talks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 30, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Depomed wins Nucynta patent dispute; may spur sale talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A court ruled in Depomed Inc's favor in a patent dispute over its opioid drug, Nucynta, a decision that could help pave the way for the drug maker to explore a sale.

Sources told Reuters this month that Depomed was preparing to explore a sale and talks with potential buyers are expected to start shortly after a ruling on Nucynta, the company's biggest drug.

Activist investor Starboard Value LP in April called on Depomed to explore a sale after disclosing a stake of close to 10 percent.

The hedge fund, which wants to oust Depomed's board, has set Nov. 15 as the date for a special meeting of the company's shareholders.

The ruling prevents Actavis (now Allergan Plc), Alkem Laboratories Ltd and Roxane Laboratories Inc from selling generic versions of Nucynta until 2025, the company said.

Sales of Nucynta, which Depomed acquired in early 2015 from Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc for just over $1 billion, have lagged the company's expectations affected by concerns of health insurers about addictive potential of opiate-based drugs.

The ruling provides market exclusivity to Nucynta ER, Nucynta and Nucynta oral solution, an unmarketed form of Nucynta, the company said on Friday.

Shares of Newark, California-based Depomed were up 3 percent in after-market trading. Up to Friday's close of $24.97, the stock had risen nearly 60 percent since Starboard reported its stake.

Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.