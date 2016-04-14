Depomed not to reincorporate to Delaware from California

(Reuters) - Depomed Inc said it does not plan to reincorporate itself to Delaware from California, a week after shareholder Starboard Value LP said a reincorporation would limit shareholders rights, including a provision to call for special meetings.

Depomed said on Thursday that the plan was not in the interests of its shareholders as it would result in a costly and distracting proxy contest.

Starboard, which holds an economic stake of 9.9 percent in Depomed, had criticized the drugmaker’s board over corporate governance deficiencies and urged it to explore a sale.

Starboard said on April 8 that it intended to immediately nominate its chief executive, Jeffrey Smith, to Depomed’s board along with five other nominees.

Depomed’s annual general meeting will be held on May 18.