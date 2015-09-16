FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Johnny Depp brings 'Black Mass' to Toronto
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 16, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

Johnny Depp brings 'Black Mass' to Toronto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hollywood star Johnny Depp brought his latest film “Black Mass” to the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor plays Irish-American gangster James “Whitey” Bulger in the movie.

The film looks at Bulger’s reign as the boss of the Irish-American underworld and the connections he forged with the FBI which used him as a paid informer in order to crack down on the rival Italian-American mafia.

“I approached James Bulger as a human being who … was multifaceted and did have a side to him that was … human, loving and all that,” Depp said at a news conference.

“And then he had his business and as we all know there are certain businesses out there that the language of that work is violence.”

The film also stars Joel Edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch and Dakota Johnson.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.