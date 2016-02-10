FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC chairman to discuss derivatives equivalence on Wednesday
February 10, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

CFTC chairman to discuss derivatives equivalence on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Timothy Massad, Chairman of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), delivers the keynote address at the Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief U.S. derivatives regulator will hold a press conference call on Wednesday morning to go over discussions with the European Union on equivalence in derivatives regulation, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.

Last week, CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad urged the European Commission to quickly finish its work on “equivalence,” which would allow European companies to use U.S. clearing houses for swaps when new EU bank rules come online later this year.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

