Swaps watchdog drowning in new data, regulator says

Scott O'Malia, Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission speaks during CERAWeek, a high profile world energy conference being held in Houston March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Carson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A surge of new trading data is overwhelming the top U.S. derivatives watchdog, a senior regulator said on Tuesday, crashing its computers and barring it from effectively overseeing the market.

The flood of data on swaps - financial instruments used for speculation or to protect against risk - started coming in at the beginning of the year because of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s own new rules.

“The Commission now receives data on thousands of swaps each day. So far, however, none of our computer programs load this data without crashing,” CFTC Commissioner Scott O‘Malia, a Republican, said in a speech.

The $650 trillion swaps market was largely unregulated before the 2007-09 credit meltdown, but global regulators have since started cracking down on the industry, which is dominated by the largest investment banks.

Swap deals used to be clinched bilaterally between market parties, but under the new regime, clearing houses will need to stand in between buyers and sellers, to reduce the risk that a failed deal causes a market rout.

The banks are now also sending data of each trade they do among themselves to data warehouses called Swap Data Repositories (SDR). But O‘Malia said a lack of standards made it virtually impossible to use the data.

“This has become a serious problem. As it turned out, each reporting party has its own internal nomenclature that is used to compile its swap data,” O‘Malia said.

The problem was so bad, that the CFTC was currently unable to find JPMorgan’s $6.2 billion loss on disastrous credit default swap trades last year, which became known as the “London whale” in the data, O‘Malia said.

The CFTC had failed to specify the data format that swap dealers must use when sending their swaps to the data warehouses as it rushed through, O‘Malia said, and there was also a lack of IT capabilities at the agency.

The data come in to the CFTC through the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, which performs back-office activities for investment banks, and runs an SDR which holds crucial data of swap deals between banks.