Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Gary Gensler testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday voted to propose new rules setting position limits for traders, reviving efforts to curb commodity market speculation after a court rejected an earlier version of the plan.

The commission voted three-to-one to propose the new rules. Commissioners also unanimously voted for a proposal related to aggregating accounts under the position limits rule.