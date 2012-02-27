"Desperate Housewives" lawsuit goes to court

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (TheWrap.com) - “Desperate Housewives” is ending its run with a dramatic courtroom confrontation -- not on the show, but in real life.

Nicollette Sheridan’s $20 million wrongful termination suit goes to court today in Los Angeles. Sheridan says she was fired her after she complained about creator Marc Cherry hitting her during a 2008 argument. Her character, Edie Britt, was killed off.

In her lawsuit, Sheridan said Cherry “forcefully hit her with his hand across her face and head” over a script disagreement during rehearsal.

She responded, “You just hit me in the head. That is not OK. THAT IS NOT OK,” according to the lawsuit.

Sheridan could again face off with Cherry -- as well as her former castmates -- during trial testimony. NBC’s “Today” reported Monday that “Housewives” stars Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross and Felicity Huffman, all of whom have defended Cherry in the past, are all on the list of prospective witnesses.

In a panel discussion last month about the show’s upcoming finale, Cherry said he hoped to pay homage to characters who were no longer with the show. He declined to say if Sheridan’s Britt would be among them.

Besides Cherry, Sheridan is also suing him as well as ABC and Touchstone Television, which produces the show.