a year ago
Oil firm Det norske to restore production at Alvheim during the night after leak
July 28, 2016 / 8:06 PM / a year ago

Oil firm Det norske to restore production at Alvheim during the night after leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Det norske said it expected to reach full production at its Alvheim FPSO (floating storage, offloading and producing unit) overnight after a leak, stopped production earlier on Thursday.

There was no discharge into the sea as a result of the incident, it added.

"We are in full control and expect to reach full production at some time during the night," a Det norske spokesman told Reuters. Full production at the Alvheim FPSO is 90,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), he said.

"On Thursday morning, Det norske was informed about a hydrocarbon leak in the pump room aboard the Alvheim FPSO. The crew on board managed to stop the leak after a short period of time," Det norske, operator of the field in which it holds a 65 percent stake, said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Other partners in the Alvheim field include ConocoPhillips with a stake of 20 percent, and Lundin Petroleum, with a stake of 15 percent.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
