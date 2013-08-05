FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Christie's hired to appraise Detroit art collection
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 6:31 PM / in 4 years

Christie's hired to appraise Detroit art collection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Famed auction house Christie’s said on Monday that it was hired to appraise a portion of the Detroit Institute of Arts’ collection, which includes works by Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse and Diego Rivera.

Christie’s will also “assist and advise on how to realize value for the city while leaving the art in the city’s ownership,” according to a statement.

The review is part of the Detroit’s ongoing efforts to determine the value of the city’s assets after its Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing in July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.