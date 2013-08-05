Christie's hired to appraise Detroit art collection

DETROIT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Famed auction house Christie’s said on Monday that it was hired to appraise a portion of the Detroit Institute of Arts’ collection, which includes works by Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse and Diego Rivera.

Christie’s will also “assist and advise on how to realize value for the city while leaving the art in the city’s ownership,” according to a statement.

The review is part of the Detroit’s ongoing efforts to determine the value of the city’s assets after its Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing in July.