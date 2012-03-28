FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit City Council to vote Monday on state pact: spokeswoman
#U.S.
March 28, 2012 / 10:45 PM / 6 years ago

Detroit City Council to vote Monday on state pact: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - The Detroit City Council will see a draft on Thursday of the proposed agreement with the state of Michigan to stabilize the city’s finances, a spokeswoman for Council President Charles Pugh said late Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Kirsten Ussery said Detroit Deputy Mayor Kirk Lewis would “walk the council through” the proposed agreement during the meeting and that a formal vote on the pact would likely take place on Monday.

A special 10-member advisory team sent in by the state to examine Detroit’s finances concluded its 90-day audit of the city on Monday, declaring it in a position of “severe financial stress” and likely to run out of cash within weeks without some kind of intervention.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Paul Thomasch

