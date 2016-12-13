More votes than voters in many Detroit precincts: newspaper

(Reuters) - Numerous voting machines in heavily Democratic Detroit showed a greater number of ballots than poll workers records said were cast in the Nov. 8 presidential election, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday.

About 37 percent of precincts in Wayne County, Michigan, where Detroit is located, showed such discrepancies, the newspaper reported, citing records prepared at its request by the county.

Voting irregularities in Detroit have prompted the state to audit the election results in the city, the newspaper said.

Michigan was one of three rust belt states in which the campaign of Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein requested a recount of the presidential election.

Those efforts came to an end in Michigan on Friday when the Michigan Supreme Court refused to review an appeal of a lower court order barring a recount.

On Monday, all three efforts were suspended after weeks of legal wrangling yielded a recount in Wisconsin only, and it favored Republican winner Donald Trump.

A federal judge in Pennsylvania rejected Stein's request for a recount and an examination of that state's voting machines for evidence of hacking in the election.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin election officials said on Monday they had completed a 10-day recount that found Trump's margin of victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton had increased by 131 votes.