Judge in Detroit bankruptcy case calls recess
#U.S.
July 24, 2013 / 4:13 PM / in 4 years

Judge in Detroit bankruptcy case calls recess

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Judge Steven Rhodes will reconvene a hearing at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday to issue a ruling on whether several lawsuits claiming that Detroit’s bankruptcy filing was against the Michigan state constitution should be stayed.

Rhodes on Wednesday morning heard from attorneys representing the city of Detroit and its emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, and from creditors of the city, including its retirement systems.

Detroit last week filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection in the largest municipal bankruptcy case in U.S. history.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
