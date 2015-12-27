One killed in shooting at Detroit-area mall

(Reuters) - One person was fatally wounded in a shooting at a Detroit-area mall on Saturday and a suspect had been taken into custody, police said.

Police responded to the Eastland Center in the city of Harper Woods around 5:50 p.m. local time (2250 GMT) and found a victim who had been shot multiple times on the sidewalk outside a Burlington Coat Factory, Harper Woods Department of Public Safety director Jim Burke said in a statement.

Burke said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died. One suspect was taken into custody, Burke said, and an investigation was ongoing.

The Detroit Free Press newspaper reported that the mall, about 14 miles (22.5 km) northeast of downtown Detroit, was evacuated and locked down in response to the shooting.

Further details were not immediately available.