Detroit girl, 5, fatally shoots self after finding gun under pillow

(Reuters) - A five-year-old Detroit girl fatally shot herself early on Wednesday with a handgun she found under her grandmother’s pillow, police said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, Detroit police spokeswoman Shanelle Williams said.

Police did not release the names of the girl or grandmother.

“It was an awful tragedy that has all of us shook up and our heart broke,” the girl’s aunt Freda Davis told a local CBS radio affiliate.

The girl shot herself in an upstairs bedroom of the home while her grandmother was downstairs to the kitchen, Williams said.

Two other children, ages 1 and 3, were at home at the time but not injured, Williams said. The 1-year-old was the girl’s brother and the 3-year-old was being babysat, according to WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit.

Police did not know whether other adults were present, Williams said.

The incident is under investigation, Williams said. Police declined to comment on whether anyone would be charged.