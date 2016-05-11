FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit girl, 5, fatally shoots self after finding gun under pillow
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 11, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Detroit girl, 5, fatally shoots self after finding gun under pillow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A five-year-old Detroit girl fatally shot herself early on Wednesday with a handgun she found under her grandmother’s pillow, police said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, Detroit police spokeswoman Shanelle Williams said.

Police did not release the names of the girl or grandmother.

“It was an awful tragedy that has all of us shook up and our heart broke,” the girl’s aunt Freda Davis told a local CBS radio affiliate.

The girl shot herself in an upstairs bedroom of the home while her grandmother was downstairs to the kitchen, Williams said.

Two other children, ages 1 and 3, were at home at the time but not injured, Williams said. The 1-year-old was the girl’s brother and the 3-year-old was being babysat, according to WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit.

Police did not know whether other adults were present, Williams said.

The incident is under investigation, Williams said. Police declined to comment on whether anyone would be charged.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.