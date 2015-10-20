Man stabs, slashes two Detroit emergency medical technicians

DETROIT (Reuters) - A man stabbed and slashed two emergency medical technicians across the face with a box cutter when they responded to an emergency call early on Tuesday near downtown Detroit, a city spokesman said.

The EMTs, a man and woman, were responding to a report of a woman with an injured ankle and were stabbed by a man who became agitated at the scene, according to John Roach, Detroit’s director of communications.

The man cut and stabbed the male EMT and then slashed his partner as she came to his aid, Roach said. The EMTs drove themselves to a nearby hospital and were expected to undergo surgery for their injuries, Roach said.

The attacker ran off and remained at large, Roach said.