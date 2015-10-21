FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspect in stabbing of Detroit EMTs charged with 2006 murder
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 21, 2015 / 11:10 PM / 2 years ago

Suspect in stabbing of Detroit EMTs charged with 2006 murder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man suspected of slashing two Detroit emergency medical technicians has been arrested and is charged separately with the sexual assault and fatal stabbing of a teenage girl in 2006, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Michael Montgomery, 30, was taken into custody on Tuesday evening and has not been charged in the attack on the EMTs early Tuesday near downtown Detroit, prosecutors said.

Montgomery was charged by warrant before his arrest with the murder of the 16-year-old girl on Jan. 1, 2006, and the kidnapping, torture and sexual assault of a 33-year-old Detroit woman in December 2005, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

He was arraigned in Wayne County District Court on Wednesday on charges of first degree premeditated murder, felony murder and first degree criminal sexual conduct in the teenager’s death, prosecutors said.

The EMTs, a man and woman, were responding to a report of a woman with an injured ankle and were stabbed by a man who became agitated at the scene about their assessment of the woman’s injuries, a Detroit spokesman has said.

The man cut and stabbed the male EMT and then slashed his partner as she came to his aid. The EMTs drove themselves to a nearby hospital and their attacker ran off.

EMTs Kelly Adams and Alfredo Rojas were released from Detroit Receiving Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.