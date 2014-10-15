Exclusive: Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management hires another from JP Morgan

A logo of Deutsche Bank AG is seen in Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG’s Asset & Wealth Management division said on Wednesday it hired another private banker away from JP Morgan, the fourth to move to the German bank’s wealth management arm in the Americas since June.

Dessy Arteaga will join Deutsche Asset’s New York office in January 2015 as a managing director and senior private banker working with Deutsche’s ultra high net worth clients who are in Mexico.

She joins from JP Morgan Private Bank in New York where she had a similar role as a managing director and senior private banker focused on ultra high net worth clients who were based in Mexico.

Arteaga, who will report to Deutsche Asset’s Head of Wealth Management in Latin America, Felipe Godard, spent almost 20 years working in Caracas, Venezuela, for JP Morgan, Banco Union SACA and Citigroup Inc, according to a statement by Deutsche.

Arteaga’s hire comes on the heels of former JP Morgan broker Lee Hutter’s appointment to head Deutsche Asset’s private bank and private client services for the U.S. Western region.

And last month, Deutsche Asset opened a private bank office in Dallas with two former JP Morgan brokers, Mark LaRoe and Anthony Scotti, at the helm.

A spokesman for JP Morgan confirmed Arteaga left the firm, but declined to say more as the firm does not comment on employee departures.

The four join Deutsche Asset amid a flurry of hires to the firm, which has roughly 300 financial advisers in the Americas and is planning to increase its adviser headcount by 15 percent in key market regions over the next three years.

The firm, which serves high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, had $1.31 trillion in global assets under management as of June 30.

(In 4th paragraph, company corrects to almost 20 years, not almost 15 years)