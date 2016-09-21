FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German taxpayers to inject billions to shore up Deutsche Bahn
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 21, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

German taxpayers to inject billions to shore up Deutsche Bahn

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

A new ICE 4 high speed train of German railway operator Deutsche Bahn arrives at Hauptbahnhof main railway station during a welcome ceremony in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has agreed a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) cash injection for indebted rail operator Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] and additional investment in its network, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

The government will inject the 1 billion euros this year or next to shore up Bahn's capital. Over the coming four years, the state could invest another 1.4 billion euros in the network, the spokesman said.

State-controlled Deutsche Bahn has almost 20 billion euros of debt.

In July, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the group by one notch to "AA-" from "AA", citing a weak operating performance and uncertainty over the timing and proceeds of a partial privatization of units Arriva and Schenker.

The capital injection is aimed at avoiding further downgrades that would raise Bahn's interest payments.

Kirsten Luehmann, who sits on Deutsche Bahn's supervisory board, said the capital injection meant it was no longer necessary to partially privatize British subsidiary Arriva.

"The plans for a capital increase make this superfluous," added Luehmann, a transport policy expert with the Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.

Deutsche Bahn had planned to sell part of Arriva along with 40 percent of its logistics subsidiary Schenker to raise 4 billion euros to service debts.

Ludolf Kerkeling, head of the NEE European rail network lobby group, said the capital hike plans would not improve Germany's rail network.

"The planned capital increase is not foremost about improving rail transportation in Germany, but rather attends to incorrect political and corporate decisions," he said.

Under the agreement with Schaeuble, Bahn will reduce its dividend payments to the government, which in recent years flowed back to the group in the form of investments in its rail network, and Berlin will cover the shortfall.

This will amount to a further 1.4 billion euros in government investments over four years.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.