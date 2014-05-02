FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bahn revenue flat in first quarter-documents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An engine driver gets out of a locomotive at the main train station in Frankfurt January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL posted first-quarter revenue of around 9.7 billion euros ($13.5 billion), largely unchanged on the year-earlier period, internal documents seen by Reuters on Friday showed.

Deutsche Bahn is Europe’s largest railway firm, operating passenger and freight services on a 33,500-km rail network.

While the rail freight unit and the logistics unit grew, its important long-distance passenger transport unit missed its targets, a company source said.

Deutsche Bahn declined to comment.

The documents also reiterated the group’s plans to increase revenue by 3.5 percent to 41.5 billion euros this year and its hopes to keep operating profit stable at 2.2 billion euros.

Deutsche Bahn is not publicly listed but is of interest to debt investors with its heavy borrowings. The company plans to increase its debts to 17 billion this year and in March said it planned to issue a further 1 to 1.5 billion euros in bonds this year, after already placing 1 billion euros in the first quarter.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
