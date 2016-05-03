FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ISS recommends voting for special audit at Deutsche Bank
#Business News
May 3, 2016 / 8:39 AM / a year ago

ISS recommends voting for special audit at Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Influential shareholder advisory group ISS is recommending that shareholders attending Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) shareholder meeting vote for a special audit on whether management at the lender breached legal obligations in connection with various legal and regulatory matters.

“The recent sudden resignation of the supervisory board member in charge of these internal investigations, and the circumstances surrounding his resignation, raise significant doubts about the supervisory board’s ability to investigate potential wrongdoing by its own members, which highlights a conflict of interest,” ISS said on Tuesday.

Last week, Deutsche Bank announced the departure of the supervisory board’s member tasked with clearing up past scandals.

ISS also recommended that shareholders vote against the lender’s remuneration system for managers.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
