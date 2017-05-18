FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Deutsche Bank management gets shareholder backing of its agenda at AGM
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 18, 2017 / 7:14 PM / 3 months ago

Deutsche Bank management gets shareholder backing of its agenda at AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deutsche Bank supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner speaks during the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany May 18, 2017.Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's management team got all it asked for in a shareholder vote on Thursday, including free reign over possible future capital increases.

In a vote at the bank's annual general meeting, shareholders backed the re-election of supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner to a second five-year term. They also endorsed the management and supervisory boards' actions of 2016.

Some larger shareholders, like Union Investment, had urged shareholders to vote against authorizing management to write what they called another blank check after hefty capital increases in recent years.

But in the end shareholders authorized a measure that could allow the bank to issue new shares with subscription rights by almost 39 percent of over the next five years.

Shareholders rebuffed a move for an independent audit to probe management's role handling recent scandals that include the manipulation of Libor and Russian trades.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Edward Taylor

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.