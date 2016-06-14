Deutsche Bank Asia chief executive Chadha leaving bank: memo

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2016.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer Gunit Chadha has decided to step down from his role at the German lender, with effect from July 17, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

In the memo, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan said the bank would announce in "due course" a successor for Chadha, who joined as CEO for India in 2003 and became a co-head for Asia Pacific in 2012.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank confirmed the content of the memo. Chadha did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment.