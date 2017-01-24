FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Deutsche Bank mulls listing asset management unit: sources
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
January 24, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 7 months ago

Deutsche Bank mulls listing asset management unit: sources

Andreas Kröner

1 Min Read

A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany September 30, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is considering a Luxembourg registration and a partial initial public offering of its asset management unit as part of its strategic revamp, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The deliberations are still at an early stage, the sources added.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The move is aimed at freeing up capital, following a record payout for its missteps in selling mortgages in the United States, the sources added.

Chief Executive John Cryan said at the gathering of policy makers and business executives in Davos last week that asset management remained "absolutely core".

"People forget how big it is and it's a very lovely steady stream of predictable profits and revenues for us so we like it very much so we’ll keep that," he said last week.

Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.