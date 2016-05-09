FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank may have been late in announcing CEO's departure: Bafin
May 9, 2016 / 5:05 PM / in a year

Deutsche Bank may have been late in announcing CEO's departure: Bafin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank may have informed the public too late about the departure of its chief executive last year, a spokesman for German financial watchdog Bafin said on Monday.

Germany’s flagship lender issued a statement on June 7, 2015, saying John Cryan would replace Anshu Jain as chief executive, about two hours after several international media organizations had reported the news.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman said the bank had acted in accordance with the law.

“The fact that this matter has now been transferred to (Bafin‘s) department responsible for minor breaches of law does not mean that there has in fact been a breach of law,” the Deutsche Bank spokesman also said.

German weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported earlier on Monday that the leak was being investigated by Bafin.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kröner. Editing by Andreas Cremer and Susan Fenton

