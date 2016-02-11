No Bafin probe into Deutsche Bank share price drop: source

A red traffic light is seen next to the headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin has not launched a special investigation into the drop of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank shares earlier this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Earlier, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Bafin had launched such a probe.

Deutsche Bank shares have fallen around 40 percent since the start of the year, leading a slump across the European banking sector earlier this week.

Its shareholders are worried about the ability of management to execute a two-year turnaround plan announced last October.

“When the total market fluctuates, it is completely normal that Deutsche Bank shares do the same,” the person said, adding it was a key task of Bafin to monitor share prices.

“However, there is no investigation,” the person added.