FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No Bafin probe into Deutsche Bank share price drop: source
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
February 11, 2016 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

No Bafin probe into Deutsche Bank share price drop: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A red traffic light is seen next to the headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin has not launched a special investigation into the drop of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank shares earlier this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Earlier, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Bafin had launched such a probe.

Deutsche Bank shares have fallen around 40 percent since the start of the year, leading a slump across the European banking sector earlier this week.

Its shareholders are worried about the ability of management to execute a two-year turnaround plan announced last October.

“When the total market fluctuates, it is completely normal that Deutsche Bank shares do the same,” the person said, adding it was a key task of Bafin to monitor share prices.

“However, there is no investigation,” the person added.

Reporting by Andrea Kroener; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Andreas Framke and Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.