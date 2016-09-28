FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
German finance minister says not working on rescue plan for Deutsche Bank
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
September 28, 2016 / 10:48 AM / a year ago

German finance minister says not working on rescue plan for Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Finance Ministry on Wednesday denied a newspaper report that the government was working on a rescue plan for Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) in case the lender would be unable to raise capital to pay for costly litigation.

"This report is false," spokeswoman Nadine Kalwey wrote in an emailed statement. "The federal government is preparing no rescue plans. There is no reason for such speculation. The bank has said that clearly."

Weekly newspaper Die Zeit reported that the rescue plans would enable Deutsche Bank to sell assets to other lenders at prices that would ease the strain on the lender, reducing the burden on the bank.

Chief Executive John Cryan told German daily Bild on Wednesday that he had never asked for support from the government.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal

