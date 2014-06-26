FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank lands former JPMorgan corporate bankers: memo
June 26, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank lands former JPMorgan corporate bankers: memo

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

The Deutsche Bank logo is seen outside a building in Luxembourg, in this September 10, 2013 file picture. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) has hired two former JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) bankers as it looks to strengthen its corporate banking business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Stefan James will join as a managing director and head of corporate banking coverage for North America, based in Chicago. He previously served as the North American head of diversified industrials and Midwest regional head with the corporate bank at JPMorgan.

Tim King will also join Deutsche Bank as a managing director and head of corporate banking coverage for the consumer sector, also in Chicago. He will join in September from JPMorgan where he worked on both the corporate and investment banking side to clients within consumer, healthcare and industrials.

Deutsche announced earlier this week it had hired Joe McIntosh, a Bank of America (BAC.N) veteran, as vice chairman for consumer and retail investment banking.

Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
