Deutsche Bank appoints new management board members

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Thursday said it had appointed Nicolas Moreau to its board with responsibility for Deutsche Asset Management from October 1.

Moreau, 51, will join Germany's largest lender from French insurer Axa, where he was responsible for insurance business in France and previously served as head of Axa Investment Managers.

Moreau succeeds Quintin Price, who stepped down in June for health reasons. Moreau will be based in London and will receive a three-year contract, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

The lender also said Kim Hammonds and Werner Steinmueller would be appointed to the management board with three-year contracts from Aug. 1.