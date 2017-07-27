FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank to recover $47 million in bonuses from former executives: sources
#Business News
July 27, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 2 hours ago

Deutsche Bank to recover $47 million in bonuses from former executives: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is seen at its headquarters ahead of the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany May 18, 2017.Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - One current and ten former Deutsche Bank executives have agreed to waive just under 40 million euros ($47 million) in bonuses, people close to the matter said on Thursday.

The deal between the former top managers including ex-CEOs Josef Ackermann and Anshu Jain, as well as current Chief Risk Officer Stuart Lewis is expected to be announced shortly, they added.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

In May, supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner told shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting that the board and two committees were discussing the need for personal and collective responsibility for past misconduct.

Reporting by Andreas Framke and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Vicoria Bryan

