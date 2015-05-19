UK's Cameron confident in EU vote strategy after Deutsche weighs exit plans: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves after meeting with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron is confident his plan to hold a European Union membership referendum will ultimately give firms more certainty, his spokesman said, after Deutsche Bank disclosed it was making contingency plans for a British EU exit.

Cameron’s spokesman was asked about Deutsche’s decision on Tuesday after a lobby group said a number of banks have put off possible investments in Britain until after the planned EU vote.

“The prime minister is the person who is providing certainty, he is the one who has the very clear plan to go and renegotiate our relationship with the European union and then put that to the British people,” Cameron’s spokesman told reporters when asked to comment on Deutsche’s plans.

“He has got a mandate for that and he is going to get on with it,” the spokesman added, saying he would not comment on individual companies.

Cameron, whose Conservative Party won a surprise majority at a national election earlier this month, has promised to renegotiate Britain’s ties with the EU before holding an in-out membership referendum by the end of 2017.