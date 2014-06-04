Deutsche Bank cap hike delay due to court bottleneck: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) rights issue could be stalled by several days due to a standard legal procedure that has proven more lengthy than expected, two market sources close to the capital increase told Reuters.

The bank’s biggest investor, Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al-Thani of Qatar, has completed the purchase of 60 million shares for around 1.75 billion euros but his shares have yet to be registered in a Frankfurt court, both sources said.

The pricing of 6.3 billion euros in rights cannot proceed until the Qatari investor’s shares have been registered.

“Delays are not unheard of in capital markets,” said one source, who declined to be named. “It’s a technical setback.”

“This is not nice but it won’t put the rights issue at risk,” said the second source.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.