FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Deutsche Bank names Schenck, Sewing co-deputy Chief Executives
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
March 5, 2017 / 4:06 PM / 5 months ago

Deutsche Bank names Schenck, Sewing co-deputy Chief Executives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Christian Sewing attends Deutsche bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 2, 2017.Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's top lender Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is promoting two of its senior managers to deputy chief executives, complementing strategic adjustments and an 8 billion euro ($8.50 billion)capital raise.

Finance head Markus Schenck and retail head Christian Sewing will take on roles as co-deputy chief executives alongside bank chief John Cryan with immediate effect.

Schenck will also become co-head of the investment bank alongside Garth Ritchie, who currently heads the bank's bond and equities trading activities.

Jeffrey Urwin, currently head of corporate and investment banking which helps clients with acquisitions, raising debt and equity, is stepping down from his post, while the bank will at a later stage name a successor to CFO Schenck.

Deutsche Bank also set itself new financial targets. It is now planning for 2018 adjusted costs of about 22 billion euros and with 21 billion by 2021, both including Postbank and compared with 24.1 billion euros in 2016.

It is targeting returns (post-tax RoTE) of about 10 percent and a return to paying a "competitive dividend" for its fiscal year 2018.

It sees its fully loaded core equity tier 1 ratio to be comfortably above 13 percent and its leverage ratio to be at 4.5 percent going forward.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.