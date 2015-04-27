FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank's Fitschen says sees no grounds for court case
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 27, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank's Fitschen says sees no grounds for court case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen on Monday said he saw no grounds for German prosecutors to take him to trial over allegations that he and several former executives were responsible for the collapse of the Kirch media group.

Fitschen will stand trial on Tuesday in Munich over allegations that he and other former executives worked to precipitate the collapse of the media empire in order to generate bountiful advisory fees to restructure the group.

“I’ve said it from the beginning that I see no reason why these charges were filed against me,” Fitschen told a news conference on Monday.

Fitschen has also previously said publicly that he “neither lied nor deceived” in the Kirch case.

Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.