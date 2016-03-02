FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank CEO says Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger makes sense
#Deals
March 2, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank CEO says Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger makes sense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan arrives for a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A merger between German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and the LSE Group (LSE.L) would be sensible, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive John Cryan said on Wednesday.

“I think the combination makes a great deal of sense,” he told a financial conference, adding that Deutsche Bank was advising Deutsche Boerse on its approach.

“So, I‘m biased,” Cryan said.

Increasing amounts of banks’ trading goes through exchanges, which is what regulators want, and it’s more capital efficient and less costly for banks to go through fewer exchanges, Cryan said.

In addition, the exchange business is a technology business, he said.

“To afford to invest to remain absolutely state of the art, one does need size,” Cryan said.

“We have some monster companies in the U.S.,” he added.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
