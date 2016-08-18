FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. says Deutsche Bank to appoint swaps monitor after April outage
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 18, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. says Deutsche Bank to appoint swaps monitor after April outage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of a branch of Germany's Deutsche Bank is seen in Cologne, Germany, July 18, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) on Thursday agreed to retain a monitor to ensure it reports swaps data properly, to resolve U.S. regulatory charges over its handling of an April 16 system outage that has yet to be fully addressed.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the bank was unable to report swap data for multiple asset classes for five days after the outage, and that its efforts to restore the services exacerbated existing problems and created new ones.

Some of these problems still persist, affecting market data made available to the public, and impeding the CFTC's ability to evaluate systemic risk in swaps markets, the regulator said.

The German bank's shortfalls reflected its failure to have adequate business continuity and disaster recovery plans in place, and violated a September 2015 CFTC order intended to prevent such shortfalls, the regulator added.

"Deutsche Bank's repeated violations warrant the intervention of a court-appointed monitor," CFTC Enforcement director Aitan Goelman said in a statement. The regulator said Deutsche Bank cooperated in the matter.

In a separate statement, Deutsche Bank said it understood the CFTC's concerns, and is "committed to meeting all regulatory requirements."

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.