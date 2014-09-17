Citi buys Deutsche's base metals trading book: report

A woman walks past a Citibank logo displayed outside the Citibank Plaza in Hong Kong July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has sold its global base metals trading book to Citigroup Inc, the U.S. bank’s latest move to expand its commodities trading business, according to a report by SparkSpread.

The deal is the second by Citi since Germany’s largest bank and one of the biggest financial players in commodities said it would stop trading energy, agriculture, base metals, coal and iron ore. It has retained its precious metals desk.

Citi also bought Deutsche’s U.S. power trading book in July.

Officials at Deutsche and Citi declined comment, the report said.