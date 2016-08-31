FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank held talks about tie-up
August 31, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank held talks about tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past Deutsche Bank offices in London December 5, 2013.Luke MacGregor/File Photo - RTSJPP5

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Top executives of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have held talks on a potential combination of Germany's no. 1 and 2 banks earlier this month, a source familiar with the matter said.

The two lenders have, however, shelved the project as they want to finish their restructuring before taking any steps in the direction of a merger, the source said.

"There was a round of talks in late August in which (Deutsche Bank Chief Executive) John Cryan and (Chief Financial Officer) Marcus Schenck were present," the source said.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment.

Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Andreas Framke and Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
