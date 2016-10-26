FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank to review valuations of inflation swaps: Bloomberg
#Business News
October 26, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 10 months ago

Deutsche Bank to review valuations of inflation swaps: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany September 30, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) is reviewing whether it misstated the value of derivatives in its interest-rate trading business, and is sharing its findings with the U.S. authorities, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lender is looking at valuations on a type of derivative known as zero-coupon inflation swaps, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/2eRLuHH)

After finding valuations that diverged from internal models, Deutsche Bank began questioning traders, according to the report.

Zero-coupon inflation swaps are derivatives whose pay-off depends on the rate of inflation in a given period.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

