FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Workers at Deutsche Bank HQ call for Jain to quit as job cuts loom
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 28, 2015 / 7:14 PM / 2 years ago

Workers at Deutsche Bank HQ call for Jain to quit as job cuts loom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Anshu Jain, co-CEOs of Deutsche Bank, addresses the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Labor representatives at Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) Frankfurt headquarters called on Thursday for the resignation of co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain as Germany’s largest lender prepares to slash jobs.

The works council representing employees in key administrative functions at the bank’s “corporate center”, based at its twin tower head offices, said staff morale was suffering, according to a flyer distributed by the council.

The existence of the flyer was first reported by daily Handelsblatt.

“A radical new start would restore our credibility and could produce a real boost to morale,” the council wrote in the flyer, which it produced independently and not in coordination with other works councils at the bank, the paper wrote.

Around 2,500 employees work in the corporate center, involved in functions including finance, audit, tax, legal, investor relations, communications as well as group strategy and planning.

Deutsche Bank, which declined comment on the flyer, has 98,615 staff globally, of which 45,803 work in Germany.

The labor representatives who distributed the flyer are not members of the bank’s supervisory board, or board directors where labor representatives hold half the seats.

The bank’s vice-chairman of the supervisory board, Alfred Herling, who oversees management, said he was not aware of any critique of individual members of management at the supervisory board level, Handelsblatt said.

The bank is preparing some 4.7 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in cost cuts that are expected to hit staff worldwide, as part of a strategy designed to pare its retail and investment banking exposure.

Jain was made directly responsible for reforms and cost cuts in a boardroom shakeup last week.

Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Thomas Atkins; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.