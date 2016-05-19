FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank's former co-CEO Fitschen to stay with bank
May 19, 2016 / 7:54 AM / in a year

Deutsche Bank's former co-CEO Fitschen to stay with bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shareholders of Deutsche Bank arrive for the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 19, 2016. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen who is due to formally step down at the annual general meeting later on Thursday will continue to work for the German lender, the company said.

Fitschen, who has been with the company since 1987, will concentrate on the German and Asian businesses, and support Germany’s flagship lender with his contacts with “key corporate clients”, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

“Fitschen will continue to work closely with the Management Board and with the leaders of all businesses and regions,” the bank said.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Greg Mahlich

