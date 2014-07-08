FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank says asset management unit back on track
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
July 8, 2014 / 7:42 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank says asset management unit back on track

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A closed branch of Deutsche Bank is pictured in a parking a parking garage in Bochum May 17, 2013. Picture taken May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG said its asset and wealth management unit was back on track after two years of restructuring, and was growing quickly with new client money pouring in at an accelerating pace.

Michele Faissola, who has led restructuring efforts in the underperforming division, said on Tuesday he was on track to meet a target of 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in pretax profit by 2015, more than double last year’s total and more than 10 times its 2012 result.

“Our ambition is to be the growth engine for the Deutsche Bank group,” Faissola said, in part by winning over super-rich clients in Asia in direct competition with similarly positioned banks such as JP Morgan and Credit Suisse.

New client money in the second quarter of 2014 poured into the division at the fastest pace ever, Faissola said, after some quarters in the recent past saw net outflows. The bank plans to report detailed quarterly results on July 29.

“The flows are starting to kick in. Q1 was a positive quarter and Q2, I‘m pleased to report, so far, has been the best quarter,” he said at a conference.

The division has no plans to sell any of its activities and has, rather, added 1,000 staff in the past year, with plans to recruit more wealth managers specializing in elite clients in London and in Asia, he said.

“We are progressing quite fast. 2013 showed we were delivering on our ambitions and that the strategy is working,” Faissola said.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros)

Reporting Kathrin Jones and Simon Jessop Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.