German government has no comment on Deutsche Bank shake-up

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government does not wish to comment on Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) decision to purge its leadership as it is a company matter, a spokesman said on Monday.

“It is a company decision and the government has no comment there,” deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter told a regular government news conference.

Germany’s largest lender, which has struggled to restore an image tarnished by a raft of regulatory and legal problems, appointed Briton John Cryan as chief executive on Sunday to replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more power to reorganize the bank.