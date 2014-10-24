FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank to post third-quarter litigation costs of $1.13 billion
October 24, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank to post third-quarter litigation costs of $1.13 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Friday said it expected to publish litigation costs of 894 million euros ($1.13 billion) for the third quarter of 2014. The costs are for a number of items and are mostly not tax-deductible, the bank said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, sources told Reuters that Deutsche was bracing to pay almost 1 billion euros for Libor-related fines as it nears a deal with U.S. and UK authorities to settle allegations it attempted to manipulate the benchmark interest rate.

The bank has already paid 6.1 billion euros in the past two and a half years as it attempts to clear a backlog of litigation and investigations, of which the Libor settlement is considered to be the most important.

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jonathan Gould

