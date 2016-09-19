FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Deutsche Bank to securitize billions worth corporate loans: source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
September 19, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank to securitize billions worth corporate loans: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Deutsche Bank headquarters are seen in Frankfurt, Germany October 29, 2015.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), which faces a hefty fine from the U.S. Department of Justice over mortgage-backed securities, is planning to convert billions of dollars of corporate loans into marketable securities, according to a person close to the matter.

This year's deal volume is to be lower than last year's $5.5 billion and is unrelated to the mortgage probe. The process will be handled by the bank, the person said.

A study by German economic research institute ZEW found in August that the European lender had the highest potential capital shortfall of 19 billion euros.

Bloomberg earlier reported the bank's deal to securitize the loans.

The bank has warned it may need deeper cost cuts to turn itself around, after revenue fell sharply in the second quarter because of challenging markets and low interest rates..

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice levied a fine of $14 billion to settle claims the bank missold mortgage-backed securities..

The bank responded in a statement that it had no intention of settling those potential civil claims anywhere near the number cited and Germany's Finance Ministry said it expected a fair result in the mortgage case.

A $14 billion fine, or even half that sum, would still rank among one of the largest paid by banks to U.S. authorities in recent years.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru and Kathrin Jones in Frankfurt; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.