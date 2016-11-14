FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Deutsche Bank needs to finish homework before any M&A: CFO
November 14, 2016 / 12:29 PM / 9 months ago

Deutsche Bank needs to finish homework before any M&A: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany June 9, 2015.Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) must work on resolving its own problems before it can consider making any acquisitions, its Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck said on Monday.

"We still have all sorts of homework to do," Schenck said in a panel discussion at the Euro Finance Week conference in Frankfurt. "You do M&A (mergers and acquisitions) once things have been cleaned up," Schenck said, adding that financial regulation could spur mergers in the banking sector.

"There are several reasons why regulation could lead to consolidation," he said, referring to factors such as the cost of implementing new regulation, which is independent from a bank's size.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tina Bellon

