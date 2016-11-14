UniCredit, SocGen decline to comment on merger rumor
MILAN/PARIS UniCredit and Societe Generale declined to comment on talk of a possible merger between them after their shares rose on speculation about a tie-up.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) must work on resolving its own problems before it can consider making any acquisitions, its Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck said on Monday.
"We still have all sorts of homework to do," Schenck said in a panel discussion at the Euro Finance Week conference in Frankfurt. "You do M&A (mergers and acquisitions) once things have been cleaned up," Schenck said, adding that financial regulation could spur mergers in the banking sector.
"There are several reasons why regulation could lead to consolidation," he said, referring to factors such as the cost of implementing new regulation, which is independent from a bank's size.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tina Bellon)
SAN FRANCISCO Hungarian autonomous vehicle technology start-up AImotive, which has changed its name from AdasWorks, said on Monday it had expanded to Silicon Valley, opening the door to becoming an acquisition target.
Starboard Value LP, the activist hedge fund that pushed for the board shake-up and sale of internet company Yahoo Inc. early this year, added media group Tronc Inc. to its investment portfolio in the last quarter, according to a filing.