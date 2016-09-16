FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cost of insuring Deutsche Bank's debt rises 8 percent after DOJ fine: Markit
#Business News
September 16, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Cost of insuring Deutsche Bank's debt rises 8 percent after DOJ fine: Markit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany June 9, 2015.Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Deutsche Bank's debt against default rose around 8 percent on Friday after the U.S. Department of Justice asked the lender to pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities.

Data provider Markit said credit default swaps on Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) five-year senior debt rose to 211 basis points, up 16 bps from Thursday's close of 195 basis points.

Credit default swaps on equivalent Deutsche subordinated debt rose to 421 basis points, up 33 bps from Thursday's close of 388 bps.

Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson

