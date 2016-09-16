FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Germany expects fair result in Deutsche Bank U.S. mortgages case
September 16, 2016 / 10:23 AM / a year ago

Germany expects fair result in Deutsche Bank U.S. mortgages case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank is photographed early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Finance Ministry said on Friday it expected a fair result to a U.S. investigation into Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) selling of mortgage-backed securities.

"The government is aware that the U.S. authorities have agreed similar settlement payments with other credit institutions," Finance Ministry spokeswoman Friederike von Tiesenhausen told a regular government news conference.

"The government expects that at the end of this process a fair result will be achieved on the basis of equal treatment," she added.

Germany's flagship lender said on Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice is asking it to pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Caroline Copley

