Germany expects fair result in Deutsche Bank U.S. mortgages case

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank is photographed early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2016.

BERLIN Germany's Finance Ministry said on Friday it expected a fair result to a U.S. investigation into Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) selling of mortgage-backed securities.

"The government is aware that the U.S. authorities have agreed similar settlement payments with other credit institutions," Finance Ministry spokeswoman Friederike von Tiesenhausen told a regular government news conference.

"The government expects that at the end of this process a fair result will be achieved on the basis of equal treatment," she added.

Germany's flagship lender said on Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice is asking it to pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities.

